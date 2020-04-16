Sylacauga baseball standout Jordan Ridgeway will play for Southern Union

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga baseball standout Jordan Ridgeway has found a home for the next two years.
The senior shortstop will spend the next two seasons at Southern Union Community College in Wadley. Ridgeway made his decision April 9 via his Facebook page.
“It felt like home to me,” Ridgeway said. “It is in the middle of nowhere, so I won’t get distracted, so I can focus on school and baseball.
Ridgeway had offers from Central Alabama Community College, Shelton State Community College and Snead State Community College. Ridgeway said the coaching staff and the atmosphere on campus were the deciding factors in his picking Southern Union.
The reigning Class 4A-5A Daily Home Player of the Year will be playing shortstop at Southern Union. Ridgeway moved from second base to shortstop this spring before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I played short my eighth-grade and ninth-grade year before Zack Dew came,” he said. “I like playing second, but I have played short my whole life throughout baseball. It just felt comfortable.”
Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell is proud Ridgeway has an opportunity to play on the next level.
“He has incredible talent and he is a really good kid,” Bell said. “He is fun to be around. I think he has the potential to play at an even higher level than that. I think it is a good situation for both of them because he is going to a historically really good program.”
Last season, as a junior, Ridgeway led Sylacauga with seven homers, 33 RBIs and 34 runs.
He played a major role in leading the Aggies to the 5A semifinals.
Against Ramsay in the first round of the playoffs, he hit three home runs in two games. The
honorable mention all-state selection also hit a solo homer in Sylacauga’s series sweep of No.1-ranked St. Paul’s.
Ridgeway was on his way to having another standout season this spring. He was hitting.515 with eight RBIs, 18 runs, 14 walks and 11 stolen bases in 13 games for the Aggies.
“I was sad. I knew I had college baseball, but I was sad because I was not going to play another high school baseball game,” he said of the remainder of the season being canceled. “This was the last time that I was going to play with the friends I have known all of my life. We have played high school all the way down to rec ball together, and now we are going our separate ways. “
Ridgeway had a great career for the Aggies. He is the program leader in walks with 72; he is second in stolen bases with 42, fifth in runs with 112, sixth in hits with 121 and seventh in RBIs with 83.
“I had a great career and I felt like I was getting better as the season was going on,” he said. “I start seeing the ball well and fielding the ball better. I was swinging the bat well. I was about to start breaking records that were my goal. I feel that I had a decent, not great, year because of the coronavirus.”
Bell coached Ridgeway for three seasons at Sylacauga. The Aggie skipper said what made Ridgeway special didn’t have anything to do with what he did on the diamond.
“I’m going to miss the kid more than I am going to miss the player,” Bell said. “He is one of the top two or three players that I have coached, but he is my favorite to be around. He has a really infectious personality that made it fun to be around him every day … I wish I had more time with him, to be honest with you.”