SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s baseball team was putting in the work Tuesday afternoon in preparation for a road trip to Mobile to face St. Paul’s in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday.
The Aggies field a balanced squad of eight seniors, five juniors, eight sophomores and six freshmen.
One of the juniors, second baseman Jordan Ridgeway, came up big in the Aggies’ sweep of Ramsay in the first round of postseason play.
Ridgeway hit a trio of home runs in two games on Saturday. He led off with a homer in Game 1, a 5-0 victory, then produced back-to-back bombs in a 17-0 rout of the Rams in the nightcap.
“I knew it was gone, so I was celebrating,” Ridgeway said of his third homer of the series. “We can swing the bat well. (Coach Jeff Bell) put me in the leadoff spot to get on base, and that’s my goal is -- to get on base every time. If they lay off (and throw) a mistake pitch that I like, I’m going to swing as hard as I can and see what happens.”
The three homers came against three different pitchers.
“Three home runs in a day is impressive, whether it’s off one pitcher or three different pitchers,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said of Ridgeway’s feat. “The thing about his is they’re no-doubters. When he hits them, everybody in the park knows.
“The fact he’s at the top of our lineup doing what he’s doing, and then … we’ve got Daylon Keith at the bottom of it. Those two end up getting stacked together as the game goes on, and those are two of the hottest hitters in our lineup right now.
“Jordan’s fun to watch. I don’t think I’ve ever coached a more talented, just a pure hitter than him.”
Senior right fielder Brady Davis, who sandwiched a home run of his own between Ridgeway’s second and third of the series, said Ridgeway’s performance was an uncommon one.
“It’s very good,” Davis said. “It’s good when you hit a home run, period, but when you get three in a series, you don’t see that much in high school. (Jordan and I), we’re really close friends. He’s a great teammate. He’ll do almost anything for you, but everybody on this team would do everything for him also.”
Ridgeway said he enjoyed meeting his teammates at the plate to celebrate after each home run.
“It was pretty cool,” he said. “I liked doing it and just having fun with the guys.”