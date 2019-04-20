SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s baseball team swept Ramsay to advance to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Saturday night.
The Aggies knocked off the Rams 5-0 in the opening game of a doubleheader, then cruised to a 17-0 victory in five innings in the nightcap.
“I’ll give a little bit of credit to Ramsay’s pitcher (Jaih Andrews, who pitched in Game 1),” Aggies head coach Jeff Bell said. “The report we had on him was he’s going to keep them in the game. He made good pitches at good times, but we’ve been swinging it pretty good lately. We’re sort of a fair-weather team. Once we start swinging it well early, we usually keep swinging it well.”
Through four innings in Game 2, Sylacauga held a commanding 14-0 lead, which included six runs in the fourth frame courtesy of a pair of three-run homers by second baseman Jordan Ridgeway and right fielder Brady Davis.
Ridgeway’s bomb over the right-field wall, his third home run of the night, brought home Anderson Wykoff and Daylon Keith, while Davis drove in Zach Dew and Nick Mauldin.
Ridgeway went yard in the previous inning after a Keith sacrifice fly scored Tyler Thompson.
“He’s a very streaky hitter,” Bell said of Ridgeway. “When he’s seeing it well and swinging it well, he hits a lot of balls hard. I tell most people I talk to that watching us take batting practice is pretty fun because I get to see that from several of these guys every day. The fact it happened in a playoff game, when the stakes were the highest, says a lot about his competitive nature.”
Sylacauga scrounged up three runs in each of the first two frames to grab an early 6-0 advantage.
Thompson pitched in Game 2, and through four innings allowed no runs, no hits and three walks while fanning nine.
In the opener, Ridgeway led off with a home run to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead.
After three scoreless frames, Sylacauga managed to wake up its bats in the bottom of the fifth. A sacrifice fly by Payton Natali drove in Keith.
A Dew single sent Ridgeway home, and Dew completed his trip around the bases on a double by Mauldin. Thompson finished off the four-run inning with a double to score Mauldin.
Sylacauga sophomore pitcher Grant Walker earned the win in Game 1. He allowed two hits and no runs in six innings.
Luke Vincent, also a sophomore pitcher for the Aggies, closed out the final frame and allowed one hit.
Sylacauga will travel to Mobile to face St. Paul’s in the second round Friday.