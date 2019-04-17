Sylacauga High School’s baseball team will host a first-round Class 5A playoff series against Ramsay beginning Friday evening at 5 with a doubleheader.
If the Aggies and Rams split the twinbill, an if-necessary game will be played Saturday at noon to determine which team advances.
Sylacauga (17-5), the Area 7 champion, enters the playoffs with 12 wins in its last 14 games, while Ramsey (10-11) has lost seven of its last nine.
“I’ve talked to a few people,” Aggies head coach Jeff Bell said. “They (Ramsey) are going to be really fast. They’re going to put the ball in play, and they kind of use their speed as a weapon. The guys on the mound aren’t going to overpower you. They just, somehow at the end of the at-bat, get you out.
“They’ll be really competitive. They’ve played a tough schedule, and we certainly, despite their record, aren’t going to overlook them.”
One of the Aggies’ core strengths lies in their offensive firepower, but Bell said he’s getting a steady effort from his defense.
“When we’re swinging it well, I think that’s probably our biggest asset,” he said. “I think the most consistent (group) has been the defense. We’re sort of like Ramsay. We have a lot of team speed, too, and we use that in both phases of the game, offense and defense.”
He added one of the most pleasant surprises of the season has been the consistency of his pitching staff.
“We’ve had to overcome some injuries,” Bell said. “Tyler Thompson has been everything we’ve expected out of him, and Cole Porch, who has battled a tender elbow, has been everything we’ve expected.
“But it’s the other guys, Jordan Ridgeway, Brady Davis, Luke Vincent and Grant Walker, that have really stepped up and filled in when (Andrew) Schmidt and Porch couldn’t throw.”
Ridgeway hasn’t just made his presence felt at times on the mound. Bell said a lineup tweak midway through the season has enhanced Ridgeway’s contributions offensively.
“We moved Ridgeway into the leadoff spot, and he sort of gives us a spark at the top of the lineup,” Bell said. “Then, when we get to the bottom of the lineup, and Daylon Keith’s now hitting in front of Jordan -- when those two guys get on base together, and (Zach) Dew and (Nick) Mauldin are following those guys, those are the innings where we put up multiple runs. (Ridgeway’s) been kind of the spark for us here lately.”
Keith, a senior whose last meeting with Ramsay occurred on a basketball court in a 59-58 loss in the 5A Southeast Regional Tournament finals, may get an opportunity for revenge by helping his team send the Rams home early.
“I hadn’t thought of that,” Bell said. “I’m sure he will use that as some motivation … Probably as much as anybody in our lineup right now, (Keith) and Davis are probably swinging the hottest bats. When Keith is on base, he creates all kinds of problems for people. His batting average has probably gone up 200 points in the last, probably, two weeks.
“I know this -- his on-base percentage is over .500. He’s always on base, and that just sets the table for (Ridgeway) and the rest of the guys.”
Another area the Aggies will look to for an advantage is on the basepaths.
“We’ve got several guys (who) don’t need me to put a steal on,” Bell said. “They’ve got the green light to go whenever they want to -- that being second or third base.
“It serves a couple purposes. First of all, you have to pay attention to them, and that can distract a pitcher at times and forces the defense to move around when these guys start running. If a catcher’s having to come up out of his crouch to make a throw, sometimes that affects whether you get a ball or a strike call.
“It keeps us out of double-play situations and puts guys in scoring position to where now any kind of a flare, an error or a ball getting by the catcher, we’re scoring runs that were really given to us.”