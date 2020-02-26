Sylacauga baseball: Aggies look to overcome slow start, weather going into Talladega County Tournament

Sylacauga High School’s baseball team opened its season on Feb. 17 and the Aggies have just one win through four games entering the 2020 Talladega County Tournament.
The Aggies, who reached the Class 5A Final Four in 2019, have been slowed down by more than the win-loss column as rainy weather continues to wreak havoc on spring sports.
“It’s getting that way -- it’s every year where I’m kind of really scared to schedule too many games in February now,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “I know I have to, but you try to leave enough time in between to where you can get some if it rescheduled. Then, when you miss a game day because of rain, now you’re going to miss some practice days on top of that just because the field stays so wet.”
Sylacauga’s early-season losses came to a Thorsby team that reached the 2A semifinals a season ago and a 6A Benjamin Russell that advanced to the Elite Eight in 2019.
“The two guys that pitched against us at Thorsby (an 8-2 loss), one is committed to Jacksonville State and he was 88-90 (miles per hour) all night, and the guy that followed him was 85-87,” Bell said. “For them to be a 2A school, they have near elite-level pitching. We got the two best from Benjamin Russell (5-2 and 3-2 losses). We’ve seen everybody’s No. 1 and No. 2 this year, which is expected. It’s sort of why we built the schedule that way.”
As of Wednesday, the Aggies were scheduled to meet Munford tonight at 7. in the county tournament at Lincoln High School. Bell said the weather has interfered with the tournament the past couple seasons. The 2020 iteration of the tourney originally was scheduled to begin Monday.
“We’re always trying to get it in in front of the weather,” Bell said. “When it gets broken up like that, it sort of loses its tournament feel to it, but I think everybody associated with it knows the importance of it. Certainly, I do, the longer that I’m here. It’s sort of a big deal to win that thing every year … Our kids are just as excited to play the county teams as they are to play anybody else. It means a lot to them.”
One challenge the Aggies face with the county tournament is having to face an area opponent. Sylacauga and Munford both compete in 5A, Area 7.
“You kind of want to hold your cards close to the vest early in the season,” Bell said. “I don’t want to be tipping my hand about what kind of team we are this early in the season before I’ve got to go win two out of three over there.”
Pitcher Tyler Thompson, shortstop Zach Dew, left fielder Daylon Keith and right fielder Brady Davis were among the eight seniors who departed the Aggies after the 2019 season.
“Maybe some people would disagree with this, but I think our biggest losses, as a whole, that we’re missing the most is the team speed,” Bell said. “Our lineup has changed a little bit now where we’re going to have to sort of manufacture runs. We’re not going to be able to just line up and steal bases 1-9 in the lineup.
“Losing Tyler hurts. Losing Zach Dew, Daylon (and) the whole class … The whole class was a really good class, but we still have a lot of talented kids that are still in the program and got significant playing time last year.”
Bell said the top of his batting order is pretty solid and the Aggies will have more than just second baseman Jordan Ridgeway and catcher Nick Mauldin carrying the load.
“We’ve got Andrew Schmidt back,” Bell said. “He had some big at-bats for us last year. Grant Walker’s had a pretty good preseason so far. The top is pretty good for us. We’ve got a couple basketball guys out and they’re sort of adding some depth. I’m not as fearful that we’re not going to score runs as I was heading into the season.”
Bell said his players and coaches are still working to create an identity for the team during the early stages of the season.
“I’m not sure what kind of a team we are,” Bell said. “That’s really the importance of the early season. I think we will rely really heavily on our pitching. That’s where we have the most depth. That’s where we have the most experience returning.”
The Aggies return Cole Porch, Luke Vincent, Austin Mintz, Schmidt and Walker to the rotation.
“Those guys all pitched in really big games last year, and we think they’re going to kind of hold the score down for us … As a coaching staff, we think that’s the recipe -- really good pitching and really good defense, then create runs when we have the opportunity. It’s going to be even more low-scoring games this year, we think.”
Bell added he’ll have another Thompson on the mound as well.
“Tyler’s little brother, Luke, has been really impressive,” Bell said. “We’re looking at him in maybe a closer’s role, and we’re probably going to get some spot starts from a freshman, Blaine Hardin.”