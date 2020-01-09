Sylacauga at Talladega: Tigers aim to even up series with rival Aggies tonight

Talladega High School’s boys basketball team will host archrival Sylacauga tonight at 7:30 at Chuck Miller Arena.
The Class 4A, No. 6-ranked Tigers enter tonight’s contest looking to avenge a 64-59 loss to the 5A Aggies on Dec. 6.
“It is always a big game when you play Sylacauga,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “They beat us last time and they played really well. (Shannon) Grant played really well, and Crews Proctor has a great game. He is an excellent player. Both of them had excellent games, so we have to stop them (tonight). We can’t let them get what they got against us before. They got other good players, too, but Proctor did great against us.”
Grant is a 6-foot-10 post. Proctor is a 5-9 guard.
Proctor led the way for Sylacauga in the first game with 16 points, while Grant scored 14.
The Aggies are looking to sweep the season series with the Tigers. Sylacauga has had success at Talladega. Last season, the Aggies defeated the Tigers 66-58 at Talladega.
Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington will be coaching at Talladega for the first time tonight.
“I am excited,” Fullington said. “It is a really neat environment to play in. I have watched the film and seen that it is a unique court within itself. It is tough to win there, and they have a great home record for a reason. They have a great home-court advantage.
“It is a great precursor to the county tournament. We were able to use our home-court advantage the first time and hold on late. It was an incredible game and rivalry. I don’t see anything being different in part two of the war.”
Talladega struggled with its shooting early and was outscored 22-9 during a stretch in the first quarter at Sylacauga last month. The Tigers trailed most of the game and were unable to make enough plays late.
Miller didn’t think the Aggies controlled the tempo, but he credited their defense for making it tough for the Tigers to get good looks at the basket.
“The game went back and forth,” Miller said. “We missed a lot of shots. We didn’t shoot good. They played really good defense on us. They have an excellent defensive team.
“We got close, but Grant hit those two big 3s at the end of the game, and that was the difference in the game. No one around here has his size. You need to play against people like that to make you better.”
The Aggies held Talladega to 59 points, which represents its second-lowest scoring outing of the season. Fullington said his team did a good job of preparing for what Talladega likes to do.
“We were aware of what players did what,” Fullington said. “We had their personnel scouted really well. We kept them in front of us and we held them to a lot of one-shot opportunities.
“It is tough to score over people, but it is really easy for people to score a wide-open layup. We limited their easy buckets. That was one of our best defensive efforts of the season, and I was really pleased.
“It is not going to be that easy the second time around. Everybody makes adjustments. That’s what basketball is -- a game of adjustments. I am sure they are going to make a bunch. We are going to be ready to go twice as much this time around.”
Talladega had only two players score in double digits in the first matchup. D’Corian Wilson closed with 26 points, while Arron Greene finished with 13.
Going into tonight’s game, Miller said he wants all of his players to focus on making plays and not just scoring.
“They just have to look at the situation, and when they get a good look, take it,” Miller said. “They have to drive, get fouled and get some foul shots. It is not all about shooting the ball, it is about making plays.
“Making a play sometimes for somebody else may get your offense going because you are contributing to the team when you make a play. It is not all scoring.
“They are going to put emphasis on a couple of players, we have seen that all year. We just have to adjust how we are playing.”
Offensively, the Aggies will have to have other players step up if they are going to knock off Talladega again on the road. Fullington is confident he will have some players ready to take and make big shots.
“My kids are always going to be fearless, and they are always going to have the green light,” he said. “I want them confident and not thinking about anything in the toughest moments of the game for a reason -- I want them to be able to come up clutch.
“I want the ball to feel light in their hands. I want them to be confident no matter what point of the game.
“So when the moment is tight and everybody is going crazy, I know my kids are going to step up when it matters the most. We shoot a lot in practice every single day. We do a ton of skill work and we got a lot of kids with the ability to shoot the ball. It is not a one-man show. We have four to seven guys that can make three or more 3s in a game.”