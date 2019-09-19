Sylacauga travels to Class 5A, Region 5 foe Mortimer Jordan tonight at 7.
The Aggies enter the contest looking to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the region, while the Blue Devils are looking to avoid losing their second region contest in three games.
Mortimer Jordan held on to defeat Sylacauga 12-7 last season. Sylacauga leads the series 2-1.
Here are four things to watch in tonight’s game.
To be the man, you have to beat the man
Sylacauga enters tonight’s game with a chance to upset a Mortimer Jordan team that made it to the 5A semifinals last season. The Blue Devils (2-2, 1-1), meanwhile, are looking to build momentum after rolling past St. Clair County 49-7 last week.
Aggies head coach Matt Griffith said in order for his program to take the next step, it will have to defeat one of the top programs in the state.
“We have preached that to our team all week,” Griffith said. “We have had a very good week of practice. Our kids realize that Mortimer Jordan has a very good football program, and it is one of those things that we have to play well to beat them.
“We know that it is going to go all the way down to the wire.”
Balanced attack
Sylacauga cruised past Moody 36-6 last week to remain undefeated.
The Aggies rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Maleek Pope did most of the damage, rushing for 166 yards. His backfield mate, Jordan Ridgeway, also had a solid outing as he rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Griffith has been pleased with the play of his running backs and offensive linemen, but he knows Sylacauga must have more production from the passing game if the Aggies are going to beat good teams like Mortimer Jordan.
“Our passing game is slowly getting a little better as we go along,” he said. “We have done a good job all week, we like our game plan. It is going to come down to kids playing on a Friday night.”
Won in the trenches
In last season’s 12-7 loss to the Blue Devils, Sylacauga struggled to get anything going on the ground. Mortimer Jordan was able to hold Sylacauga scoreless in the first half, and the Aggies’ lone score of the game came early in the third quarter.
Going into tonight’s game, Griffith is confident his team has improved up front, which he hopes will help the Aggies get their running game going.
“I think we are a lot better up front than we have been in the past,” Griffith said. “At the end of the day, that is going to be the tale of the tape between the two schools. It is going to have to be won up front. … When you get two good football teams playing, that is going to be the answer right there, and not giving up big plays.
“They have a great quarterback; he uses his arm as well as his legs. They throw the ball really well so they can pose you some problems.”
Keys to victory
Griffith said his team can't afford to make the costly mistakes it made in the first four games if it is going to leave Mortimer Jordan with a victory.
“You just don’t want to make a lot of dumb mistakes in a big game,” he said. “You can’t have turnovers the way we have had turnovers inside the 20.
“We expect exactly what we are going to get. Mortimer Jordan has been a semifinal team and a quarterfinal team; they have played in the finals before. They’ve got a good football team. We know that we have a good football team. We are going to kick off at 7 and find out.”