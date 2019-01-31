Childersburg High School’s boys basketball team will close out the regular season tonight against the No.10 ranked team in Class 5A, Sylacauga, at 7:30 for Senior Night.
Tigers head coach Johnny Johnson said he would like to see his seven seniors go out with a win over archrival Sylacauga.
“It is a big night, it is big for our seniors,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “We have seven seniors and they mean so much to the program. I have three that have been there that didn’t play a lot last year, but they have been a big improvement to our program.
“(Tonight) is all about them; it is all about Senior Night. We are trying to go out with a bang. We have the Aggies on our home court and we are going to see what we can do with them.”
The Tigers (18-8) enter the game on a two-game winning streak. Childersburg defeated Leeds 46-44 to clinch the Class 4A, Area 8 regular season title.
Defense has been the calling card for Johnson’s squad. Since the calendar has flipped to 2019, the Tigers have only allowed a team to score 50 points twice, which included a 52-50 loss to Talladega.
“That’s what we strive on,” Johnson said. “Defense makes your offense. Every night we are going to play defense. (Wednesday night) we held Leeds in the fourth quarter to six points. We have been doing a very good job on the defensive end and we are going to keep trying to play good defense. Our guys believe in defense, and if you win a championship, you are going to have to play defense. “
Childersburg will have the tough task of slowing down Sylacauga’s offense again. The Tigers defeated the Aggies 51-48 in their first meeting in November.
Sylacauga’s offense has played some of its best basketball as of late as the Aggies have scored 70 points or more in the last six games.
“We are going to find the shooters, they have good shooters,” Johnson said. They have a good inside game. We are going to do some things that they haven’t seen to try to contain the shooters. We are going to contest the shooters, box them out and try to win the rebound.”
The Aggies enter the game looking to avenge their loss against the Tigers. Sylacauga head coach Will Copeland said his team is looking forward to the challenge of playing Childersburg on Senior Night.
“It is a good team that we are playing and it is a good environment,” Copeland said. “It is senior night for them and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing. When you are playing a good team on Senior Night and I think they play five seniors. It is good for your basketball team because you are challenged.”
The Aggies (20-7) have won six of their last seven games which include an 80-70 win over Central Clay County on Tuesday night to clinch the Class 5A, Area 7 title as well as their fourth straight 20-win season.
“At the beginning of the year, we lost a couple of games in overtime,” Copeland said. “We lost a close one to Childersburg and they came (on) in that last quarter at home. We are progressing and getting better. This is the time of season where you are supposed to be playing your best. We still have a lot of things that we can do better and we have a lot of things that we can correct. We are just going into that postseason mode where you have to be prepared to play every game.”
The Aggies will have the task of finding ways to score against Childersburg’s salty defense.
“The big guy inside No. 25 (Emmanuel Percell-Traylor) can rebound and score,” Copeland said. “They have guards that can handle pressure and that can shoot outside. They play good defense, they have been holding teams to 30 and 40 points. The first time we played them, we scored 48. Coach Johnson does a good job and his teams are prepared. We have to be ready (tonight).”