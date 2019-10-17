Sylacauga High School’s football team will travel to No. 5-ranked Central Clay County for a critical Class 5A, Region 5 matchup tonight at 7.
The Aggies have much at stake.
With a win, Sylacauga will clinch a playoff berth and keep its hopes of winning the region alive.
Sylacauga will also be attempting to do something that has never been done in school history -- beat Central Clay. The Aggies are 0-5 against the Volunteers, including a 42-0 loss last season.
Here are four things to watch going into tonight’s game.
Aggies take on another top-five team
Sylacauga used a strong second half to defeat then-No. 5 Center Point 17-6 last week. The win put the Aggies in a four-way tie for the region lead. The Aggies, Mortimer Jordan, Central Clay County and Center Point are all 4-1 in the league.
Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith said his players know how important this game is toward reaching their goals.
“Here is the thing, if you are going to win the region championship, we are going to have to knock off top-10 teams,” he said. “If you want people to respect you across the state, you have to knock off top-10.”
One down, two to go
The Aggies are in what Griffith considers their “Amen Corner” portion of their schedule.
Last fall, Sylacauga went 1-2 in its last three games. The Aggies are much improved from 2018, but there is still a level of uncertainty of how they will respond in their second straight game against one of the top teams in the state.
“The deep fear is that you win a big game and you have to get your kids back up because they have to play another big game,” Griffith said. “Then it will be another big one next week.
“We told them going into Center Point that there were three huge games right in front of you, and if you want a shot at the region championship, you need to run the table and win all three.
“We had a good week of practice. The kids understand that they are a better football team than they were last year. They are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
Defense tested again
Central Clay County cruised past Saint Clair County 65-0 last week to snap a two-game losing streak. The Volunteers rushed for more than 400 yards against the Saints.
Last week, the Aggies were the more physical team on the field, and it paid off in the second half. Griffith said his team will have to repeat that performance if it is going to stop the defending 5A champions.
“Clay is going to run right at you,” Griffith said. “They do a good job of throwing the ball and mixing it up.
“At the end of the day, they have always been a very physical team, they believe in being very physical. They are going to try to run in between the tackles … We have to be prepared for a physical ballgame with a group of kids that are not going away. They are going to keep coming, and you are going to have to beat them at their own game.”
Keys to victory
Controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball has been vital to the Aggies’ success in 2019.
The offensive line has played a major role in the Aggies having two 1,000-yard rushers in Jordan Ridgeway and Maleek Pope. Creating running lanes will be vital if Sylacauga plans to move the ball against the Volunteers.
Griffith, however, believes what his team does in the trenches on the defensive side will determine the outcome.
“We have to score some points and we have to move the football,” Griffith said. “(Defensively), we have to make them run side to side and not let them put their foot on the ground and run right at us in between the tackles like they have done in years past.”