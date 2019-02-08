SYLACAUGA -- The Arts Council on Thursday evening recognized Laura Beth Bond for her community contributions that include work with the Marble Festival, schools, her church and the Arc.
Summer Newman Ernest, president of the Arts Council, presented Bond with the Outstanding Service Award during organization’s annual dinner theater.
Ernest said Bond has contributed so much not only to the Arts Council, but also to the entire Sylacauga community.
“She has been an active member of organizations such as Magnolia Garden Club, of which she is served as president,” Ernest said. “She has played an integral role in the Arts Council as vice president of membership and working on our annual dinner theater from everything to decorations to programs to marketing.”
Bond lends her talents as a graphic designer to the Sylacauga Marble Festival and the Chamber of Commerce, to name a few. She has been equally active in education with her volunteer work at Knollwood Christian School and Sylacauga City Schools.
Her artistic works have been utilized in the Arc Art Auction, and she continues to hone her skills through art classes.
“She is an active member of Knollwood Presbyterian Church planning Vacation Bible School and various activities in the church. All of this while being a mother to three young children and a pastor’s wife. Personally, I feel so incredibly grateful to be able to call her my friend,” Ernest said.
The Arts Council’s annual dinner theater is a celebration of the arts for the Marble City. The dinner theater has been held near Valentine’s Day for years.
Teresa Offord, second vice president over programming for the Arts Council, said the event is provided for the public to enjoy at a reasonable cost.
This year’s entertainment was provided by Sean Dietrich, known as “Sean of the South.” Dietrich is a columnist, novelist and radio show host, known for his commentary on life in the American South.
Dietrich’s stories had the capacity crowd at J. Craig Smith Community Center laughing until the end of his show, while his singing of well-known gospel songs lifted everyone’s spirits.
Prior to Dietrich’s performance, the Goat Hill String Band played a mixture of classic pop, rock and country with acoustic string instruments along with the occasional traditional bluegrass tune.
The Coosa Valley Medical Center Hickory Street Cafe’ prepared dinner.
The Arts Council is a nonprofit organization that supports arts in the community. It helps bring top-quality programs into city and county schools. It also provides grants to nine schools and the Sylacauga Community Playhouse.
In addition, the Arts Council is a co-sponsor of the Magic of Marble Festival in April.