Sylacauga Arts Council annual Dinner Theater slated for Feb. 6

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Arts Council has announced its annual Dinner Theater is set for Thursday, Feb. 6, at the J. Craig Smith Community Center starting at 6 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by Top Tier of Nashville, Tennessee.
Hickory Street Cafe will cater the event.
Tickets are $25 and include dinner and the show. Tables of eight may be reserved when purchasing tickets in advance.
Tickets may be purchased at B.B. Comer Memorial Library, Magnolias and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
Top Tier consists of members who have shared the stage with a variety of artists, including Rick Springfield, The Cars, Tiffany, Craig Morgan and more, the band’s official website notes.
Teresa Offord, second vice president over programming for the Arts Council, said she is looking forward to hearing the Nashville group in person.
“They perform music spanning from the 1970s until now,” Offord said. “I was also impressed with all the different styles they can perform. They can play a little bit of everything, including Motown, country, oldies and rock ‘n’ roll. It will be something everyone can enjoy.”
Since its inception in the 1970s, the Sylacauga Arts Council has supported the arts in the Sylacauga community. It has also been involved in bringing top-quality programs into city and county schools, Offord said.
“It’s our goal that we help provide the community and our schools with opportunities they normally don’t get to experience with the arts,” she said.
The Arts Council also provides grants to nine schools and the Sylacauga Community Playhouse, Offord said.
Schools receiving grants include the four Sylacauga City schools; Talladega County schools Fayetteville, Sycamore Elementary and B.B. Comer Elementary and High schools; and Knollwood Christian School.
“This past year, we were able to award 17 grants in the amount $9,000,” Offord said. “It was our biggest year yet. We are able to award the grants through membership fees. We are so thankful for the support we have received from the community to help promote the arts.”
Wells Fargo Bank of Sylacauga also contributed to the $9,000 in grant funding, Offord said.
Sylacauga Arts Council memberships are $25, single; $50, couple; $100, family; $200, patron; $300, business; $500, sustainer; and $1,000 for benefactor. Contributions are tax deductible.
For more information, visit www.sylartsal.org
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.