Sylacauga artist featured in Comer Museum

Comer Museum & Arts Center’s featured June art exhibition is “Forgot in Time” by Sylacauga artist Cheryl Owings. This art exhibit will show through June 24, 2021.
“There is always beauty within the dark,” Owings said.
Artist Cheryl Owings draws inspiration for her assemblage art style from the sometimes-hidden beauty in the darker nature of the world. Cheryl has practiced different forms of art her entire life, but her love of mixed media began in 2018. She combines traditional mediums of paint and alcohol inks with found elements to create her own mix of steampunk and vintage pieces.
Her idea is to bring life to the unwanted and unusual. She has several works in private collections and shows her work regularly throughout Central Alabama. She said she is honored to have her full collection here at the Comer Museum & Arts Center.
The Artist’s Reception is Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Light Hors d’oeuvres, beverages, free admission, donations welcome
The Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.