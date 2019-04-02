SYLACAUGA – Latrenda Keith and her two children couldn’t have been more thankful when ground was broken for their new home recently.
Sylacauga Area Habitat for Humanity has started on its 13th home for a family in need.
The Keiths’ new home is being built at 630 Alexander Circle, near St. Jude’s Catholic Church.
James Adams, president of the local chapter, said Habitat had served the Sylacauga area since 1997. The first home was built in 1998.
Habitat is a nonprofit Christian ministry founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, the Rev. Lodis McGregor offered a prayer of blessing for the Keith home.
“We are standing on holy ground,” McGregor said. “We feel your presence; therefore, we know this is a holy place. Soon our hands will be busy at work in your service.
“As we prepare to break the ground for this new home, we ask your blessings on each person who will gather here and upon those who have made their contributions in other ways. May our efforts serve to glorify you.”
Adams said the success of Habitat in Sylacauga is because of volunteers and community supporters.
“Sylacauga Area Habitat for Humanity thanks you for your support for our housing ministry,” he said. “We cannot survive without your support. Again, our organization looks forward to your continuing help in the future.
“We welcome volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds. Our houses are simple, decent and affordable to low-income families.”
Homeowners and volunteers build under trained supervision.
Don Fuhr is the construction manager for the project. He has been trained by Habitat for Humanity to take the lead role in the building process. Fuhr said he follows OSHA rules.
McGregor closed the ceremony asking God for blessings on the land, on the house that is to be constructed and on the people who will build it.