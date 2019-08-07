Sylacauga Animal Shelter receives $750 donation from construction trade group

SYLACAUGA -- Sammy Dodson, board member for the Building and Construction Trade Group (BCTG), presented a check for $750 to the Sylacauga Animal Shelter on Tuesday.
The donation is the second from BCTG, Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl announced during Tuesday’s City Council work session
“The union previously donated a check in the amount of $500 to the animal shelter,” Heigl said. “We are very thankful for their support to the city.”
The Building and Construction Trade Group is a nonprofit corporation that was formed in 1967 to provide community services, a press release notes.
The group has contributed more than $250,000 to local charities and community groups over the last 14 years, including volunteer fire departments, youth programs, educational groups, libraries, humane societies and non-profit groups in the seven county area surrounding Birmingham.