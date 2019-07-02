SYLACAUGA — American Deli has announced plans to open a second location in Sylacauga just three months after its grand opening on March 29 on Alabama Highway 21.
According to Sylacauga American Deli manager Velma Sanford, the new location will be at the former Pete’s Smokehouse BBQ on U.S. 280.
“We are planning to be open sometime in August,” Sanford said Wednesday. “We are excited to have another location for the community.”
Sanford noted in addition to the traditional American Deli menu, the new location will also offer soul food-type menu items.
“It will feature more homestyle cooking such as steaks and vegetables,” she said.
American Deli’s food is fresh daily, offering subs, salads, Reubens, Philly Steak, gyros, burgers, shrimp, fish, chicken tenders, fried rice, wings and more.
“We are currently hiring cooks, waiters and waitresses, and cashiers,” Samford said. “Those interested may come by and pick up an application.”
Efforts to reach American Deli owner Dipak Patel were unsuccessful.
Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 256-487-8111 or visit www.AmericanDeli.com.