Sylacauga airport to receive $100K grant from feds

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga’s Merkel Field will receive a $100,000 Federal Aviation Administration grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, with some of the funding given via the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act of 2020.
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced the grant, part of a $60,999,054 package that benefits 25 airports in Alabama, in a press release April 29.
“These FAA grants will support airport infrastructure improvements to 25 Alabama airports and allow operations to continue as they work to minimize the negative effects of COVID-19,” Shelby said, in the release. “It is important that we invest in advancing our airports, particularly those in rural areas, which have a significant economic impact in local communities.
“This $61 million in DOT funding for aviation in Alabama is great news and will contribute to the vitality of our entire state.”
According to the list of grants announced by Shelby, the grant given to Merkel Field will be used to reconstruct an airport beacon.
Sylacauga Airport Authority Chairman Tommy Dobson said he was unsure when the facility would receive the money.
“I don’t know if it has been given yet,” he said. “It’s anticipated, but it hasn’t been given.”