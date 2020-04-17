Sylacauga Airport Authority chairman: Merkel Field traffic better than some might expect during pandemic

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga’s Merkel Field is one of several airports in The Daily Home’s coverage area that will receive a $30,000 grant through the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.
The grants serve to help offset losses for airports nationwide. Alabama received a $54 million slice of the $10 billion pie set aside for the airport industry through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
“We have employees, we have utility bills, we have other things that the grant is designed to go (toward),” Sylacauga Airport Authority Chairman Tommy Dobson said. “It’s a one-time grant. It’s just something to keep us afloat during this time.”
Dobson said the grant can be used for anything except the actual operation of the airport.
The chairman said the traffic through Merkel Field hasn’t seen as big a dropoff during the coronavirus pandemic as some might anticipate.
“The traffic is off a little, but it’s one of the many ways that people can travel safely, so a lot of long-range travelers have opted to go with charter jets and other things when it’s practical for them, especially for long distances,” Dobson said. “The airlines are not flying as much. It’s the alternative to the airlines to have smaller groups of people be able to get directly to where they are going without going through the more populated terminals. That’s the reason our traffic has held up somewhat. It’s not what it was, but we do have a little bit of traffic.”
Dobson said one area where the airport has taken a hit is in fuel sales.
“People are buying fuel through alternative means to keep from having the person-to-person contact at the aircraft,” he said. “They’re carrying more fuel when they would not ordinarily carry it in the airplane from place to place because they don’t know if they’ll be able to get it when they arrive. They carry extra fuel, which has curtailed some of our services a little bit.”
He added the $30,000 grant is unrelated to the recent $340,000 grant approved by the city for beacon replacement and taxiway lighting replacement.