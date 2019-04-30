SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s girls soccer team defeated American Christian 3-0 in the second round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs Tuesday.
The Lady Aggies improved to 15-5. It was their final home game of the season.
“We knew they (American Christian) were really good,” Sylacauga head coach Nick Grogan said. “I had been studying film on them, trying to set what we could do against them to try and be successful.
“The girls executed our game plan really well. It was a good team effort with a lot of hustle tonight. I’m very proud of the effort we gave.”
Junior Faith Richardson scored the lone goal of the first half with 10:50 remaining before the break. Richardson and the Lady Patriots’ goalkeeper, Chanley Henson, collided, but Richardson kept her feet and finished the play with a goal into the empty net.
“(Henson) was playing a really good game to that point,” Grogan said. “She had made a couple on nice saves, but Faith didn’t give up on the play. A lot of times, you see when there’s an injury, they want to stop, but she continued to play. It worked out to our advantage, and she put it into the back of the net.”
Henson was injured on the play and was replaced by Sarah Rice. American Christian head coach Gene Martin said Henson wasn’t the original keeper when the Lady Patriots began the season.
“We had already lost our starting goalkeeper (Kelsey Blue) to a posterior cruciate ligament tear about eight games ago, so the one who was in there today was a backup, and she has done a magnificent job for us,” Martin said. “We were undefeated with her in there until today. I’m really proud of them.”
The Lady Aggies added a pair of goals in the second half.
Senior Elizabeth Arnold scored with a long-range shot, while senior Melanee Campbell got her goal on a second-chance play where she slid into the ball with her knees and pushed it into the goal past Rice.
“Gigi (Katelyn Vazquez) had a great header there, and it goes off the crossbar, but we just didn’t quit,” Grogan said. “We just kept attacking the ball, and (Melanee) was able to come in off the back post and finish it with a great (play) there to put us up by 3. We needed it.
“Busy (Arnold) was real smart. She made a shot from about 40 yards out, and it ended up going in the corner. She found the goalie out of position and hit it. It was a perfect shot back in the corner of the net.”
American Christian’s closest opportunity for a score came with 11:54 to play, but Lady Aggies goalkeeper Keziah Sanders deflected a shot off her fingertips.
As she fell to the ground, the ball continued to roll towards the empty net. Sanders sprang to her feet, lunged to the ball and swatted it away from the goal.
Sylacauga will travel to Birmingham to play No. 1-ranked John Carroll Catholic in a quarterfinal showdown Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ll have our hands full, for sure,” Grogan said.