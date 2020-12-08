Sylacaga school system honors child nutrition workers

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education took time during its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, to honor its child nutrition workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars presented Child Nutrition Director Kelley Wasserman with a certificate of appreciation from the Alabama Board of Education for the work she and her staff have done during the pandemic. He said while the Alabama Department of Education has honored the system's workers, he and the Sylacauga BOE have been able to witness their hard work first hand.
“We have fed thousands and thousands of children, we have moved meals all around this town,” he said.
Segars said the staff has even convinced his daughter to stop bringing her lunch to school, which he said she has never done before.
“I can't say enough about what our staff has done,” he said.
Segars also highlighted that for the first time in history, all four of the system's lunchrooms have received 100 percent on their state health inspections.
Along with this presentation and passing the spring academic plan, the board also rejected a proposal to create a custodial coordinator position.
Board member Dr. Steve Marlowe said he could not support the measure due to concerns it would take someone out of cleaning schools and into an administration job that is already done by school principals. Board member Dr. Rekha Chadalawada said she shared Marlowe’s concerns.
Segars explained the position is meant to coordinate supply orders and properly supervise the use of resources. He said supervision of people would still be done by principals, with advice from the coordinator. He also said he felt the system would waste less money on supplies.
The motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with Marlowe and Chadalawada voting against the measure. Board President Amy Price was not present.
In other matters, the board:
Approved the Spring Semester 2021 Academic Plan;
Approved a job description for a Energy Supervisor Supplemental position;
Approved financial statements and payroll for the months of September and October in the amount of $1,776,338.84;
Approved awarding a bid in the amount of $519,000 to E. Cornell Malone Corporation for the reroofing at Nichols-Lawson Middle School;
Approved the employment of Anna Claire Sander (substitute teacher and an elementary teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School, effective Dec. 14), Ericka Barron (school counselor at Sylacauga High School), Kellie Price (itinerant CNP assistant) and Alfonzo Fraiser (athletic bus driver supplemental position);
Approved the transfer of Teresa Darling from CNP assistant at Indian Valley Elementary to CNP assistant at Pinecrest; and
Approved a leave of absence for April Welch.