TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sycamore woman has been charged with three counts of burglary in the third degree, according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.
Jessica Michelle Vickers, 34, was arrested last month on a charge of theft of property in the first degree. She and Talmadge Cody Fuller, 26, of Shelby, were charged with stealing a red 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 31 Dutchman recreational vehicle and camper with a total value of $20,000 from a residence on the 13000 block of Renfroe Road in Alpine on Feb. 9.
Fuller was also charged with theft of property in the first degree.
At the same location and during the same time frame, a home and two sheds were burglarized, and several items were reported stolen, including six portable racing radios with five headsets valued at $1,500, a set of automotive inspection tools in a metal box valued at $250, 25 screwdrivers valued at $30, Blue Point air conditioning manifolds and gauges valued at $150, a GE microwave oven valued at $75, a Coach 100 metal manual tire changer valued at $750 and a Polaroid portable DVD player valued at $100.
A metal door and frame valued at $400 and a shed door hinge valued at $10 are also listed as damaged.
Fuller and Vickers were stopped by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies shortly after being developed as suspects in the thefts and burglaries. The inspection tools were in the vehicle with them, and the truck and RV were recovered a short distance away about an hour later.
Kilgore said the burglary charges stemmed from the inspection tools and other stolen items that were subsequently recovered.
Vickers was given a bond of $5,000 on the original theft charge, which she posted the day after being arrested. Bond was also set at $5,000 total on the burglary charges.
According to jail records, Vickers was still behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
It does not appear that Fuller has been charged in connection with the burglaries. Fuller posted a $5,000 bond on the original theft charge and was released.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.