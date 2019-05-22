Sycamore Missionary Baptist Church, 71529 AL Highway 77, Talladega, celebrates the 14th anniversary for Pastor Brian Miller and Sis. Linda Miller at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Theme: The Joy and Pain of Preaching, Hebrews 13:17. Guest speaker: Rev. Charles Kirkpatrick, pastor of United Christian New Beginning Ministry, Gadsden.
Sycamore Missionary Baptist celebrates Pastor Miller's 14th anniversary
Tags
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Home News Updates
-
May 22
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 26