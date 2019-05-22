Pastor Brian Miller and Sis. Linda Miller

Pastor Brian Miller and Sis. Linda Miller

 Submitted

Sycamore Missionary Baptist Church, 71529 AL Highway 77, Talladega, celebrates the 14th anniversary for Pastor Brian Miller and Sis. Linda Miller at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Theme: The Joy and Pain of Preaching, Hebrews 13:17. Guest speaker: Rev. Charles Kirkpatrick, pastor of United Christian New Beginning Ministry, Gadsden.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...