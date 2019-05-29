SYCAMORE -- The Greater Birmingham Humane Society has rescued at least three dogs from an abandoned residence in Sycamore, and the owner of the property has been jailed by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of animal cruelty.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, a pit bull was left outside the residence chained to a porch. The chain had gotten wound around the post it was tied to, and the dog could barely move. There was no access to food or water either, he said.
There were at least two more dogs inside the house, Tubbs said.
None of the animals had been adequately cared for, he added; they were all malnourished and had various types of worms.
Neighbors notified the humane society, which came and got the animals, Tubbs said. The owner of the house had apparently moved and abandoned the dogs, and was living in a motel when deputies arrested him.
Tubbs said the man agreed to sign the animals over to the custody of the human society.
In this case, animal cruelty is a misdemeanor. The property owner posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail the same day he was arrested.
The Daily Home does not generally publish the names of people who are charged only with misdemeanor offenses.