Sycamore Elementary wins $10K grant from Blue Cross, Blue Shield

ALPINE -- Sycamore Elementary School has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Be Healthy Program, according to a release issued by Talladega County Schools earlier this week.
According to Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the program demonstrates its commitment to help prevent childhood obesity. Altogether, the company awarded some $266,500 to 27 schools, benefitting 10,967 students in grades K-6.
“The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs, emphasizing increased exercise, nutrition education and parental involvement during the school year,” according to the company.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said the program at Sycamore would involve a joint effort between the school’s two physical education teachers. It will “help provide needed resources for health and wellness, and to implement healthy lifestyles for our students.”
She said Blue Cross and Blue Shield had called for proposals, and Sycamore Elementary had submitted one this year.
Lincoln Elementary and Childersburg Elementary have been awarded grants through the same program in past years, she said.