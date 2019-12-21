Sycamore Elementary counselor receives $2K grant for project on mental health

SYCAMORE -- Sycamore Elementary School counselor Lane Sanders was recently named a 2019-20 Grant in Place Fellow by Rural Schools Collaborative.
Sanders was one of eight educators from across the country to receive the honor, a Rural Schools Collaborative press release notes.
Each Fellow will receive a $2,000 grant to support their place-based project, a professional development presentation, and an honorarium.
Sanders said her presentation, “The Portrait of Mental Health,” explains the connection between mental health and the arts.
“Research shows that exposure to the arts helps those who are faced with mental health problems,” Sanders said. “It allows them to express themselves freely and even has been shown to help decrease disciplinary issues.”
Beginning next month, the funds will be utilized to establish a partnership between Sycamore students and staff at Talladega College to offer arts education to the entire school body.
“Our school doesn’t currently have any type of art or music program,” Sanders said. “We are excited to be able to give them this opportunity.”
The school counselor added the art classes will involve all types of mediums and will take place twice a month.
“Our hope as a school is with the implementation of an arts curriculum there will be a positive impact in the lives of the students and foster a warm, compassionate and enjoyable school culture,” Sanders said.
Sanders has served as school counselor at Sycamore Elementary for five years.
Prior to becoming a counselor, she taught math for 11 years at Sylacauga High School.
She received her bachelor's degree in secondary mathematics education from Auburn University and a Master of Science in school counseling from the University of West Alabama.
Additionally, she also holds an instructional leadership certification from Jacksonville State University.
“The Rural Schools Collaborative,” according to its website, “is a project-based organization committed to authentic work in support of its mission.” That mission is to strengthen “the bonds between rural schools and communities through place-based engagement, rural philanthropy and developing teacher-leaders.” The site notes that one-third of all public schools in America are rural.
