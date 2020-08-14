Swimming pool, trash pickup among popular topics for Sylacauga council candidates

SYLACAUGA -- Fourteen people hoping to be elected to or stay on the Sylacauga City Council were given three minutes to introduce themselves to their potential constituents, explain their platforms and outline their top priorities, if elected.
The swimming pool, garbage pickup and street paving were recurring themes during the candidates forum Thursday night at the J. Craig Smith Community Center.
The only candidate on the ballot who was not present was incumbent Tiffany Nix, who lost her mother Thursday, according to host Jimmy Dale Edwards.
Incumbent District 1 Councilman Ashton Fowler said he wanted to continue to help his constituents by working to make “Sylacauga stronger and helping Sylacauga to prosper more.
“I know I’m not always right, but … I can put my pride to the side and listen to what the other four council members have to say. It’s not my way or the highway, and if somebody has a better idea than mine, we’ll go with it. I will take your calls, take you seriously and either research your questions or get you in touch with the experts who can tell you the answer.”
Mike Landers, also running in District 1, brought props with him.
“Do you feel better than you did four years ago? If so, stick with what you’ve got,” he said.
“This administration has diminished the Parks and Recreation Department,” he added, producing a pair of swim trunks from the bag he had with him. “The longest running pageant in the state has been canceled,” he continued as he produced a tiara, and “then we have the midnight massacre, the assassination of little league baseball,” pulling out a ball cap.
On his first day in office, he said he would kill the proposal to move the Parks and Recreation Department.
Albert Patton Jr., the third candidate in that race, said he was a disabled veteran who would “be the voice for the people of District 1, who have been too long without one.” He promised to clean the storm drains, provide better lighting and more activities for young people.
Nix is the incumbent in District 2.
Challenger Andrew Morgan said he would emphasize road maintenance, construction contracts and enforcement of ordinances against vacant lots and abandoned houses. “Investors want to see a clean community,” he said.
He also said he wanted to provide greater entertainment options for young people, more job opportunities and a renegotiation of the current garbage contract.
“We’re paying for twice-a-week pickup, but it’s only getting picked up once,” he said. “I will always be available, big need or small, and I will never embarrass my constituents.
“I will always stand up for the Pledge of Allegiance,” he said in an apparent reference to Nix.
Laffarin “Deon” Smith is the third candidate in that ward and also said he would stand for the Pledge.
“First, I pledge allegiance to God, then to the flag. I understand our forefathers were not perfect, but I will not disrespect the flag, the service men and women who defend it and the common people,” he said.
He would also revisit the current trash pickup contract, he added.
“Regardless of race, creed or color, I will make our city great again,” he said. “I don’t agree with tearing down recreation centers. I want to make them great again … I want everyone to get together to get things done. And I don’t support all the profits going to CEOs. I want to spread the money around.”
Incumbent District 3 Councilman Donnie Blackmon named a laundry list of businesses and industries that have made Sylacauga their home over the last several years, adding new industries have added more than 270 new jobs and $140 million during the last four years.
If re-elected, he said, he wanted to see more paving, upgrades in the Parks and Recreation Department and continued work to advance and bless Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Challenger Timothy Nate Brewer took the current council to task for accruing some $42 million in bond debt.
“I’m not afraid to take the first step,” he said. “I will be receptive and responsive to all, not just some … We are all one community, we don’t need us versus them or citizens versus city. We need to spend our tax dollars wisely. We can’t go into debt.
“We can’t go around spending $100,000 to study what to do with city property. We need a pool, we need a storm shelter, we need garbage pickup and recycling.”
Decory Hale, also in District 3, touted his community involvement, including in children’s literacy programs, feeding programs through SAFE and his work with Alabama Power.
He then crumpled up a flier with his activities listed on it and said, “This doesn’t define me. I am boots on the ground. I am proud to do the work and let others take the credit. I’m here to turn words into actions.”
In District 4, Jon Hall called for a return to twice weekly trash pickup, paving on big and small streets, building of a pool complex, gathering places for young people and teens, sidewalks, events for entertainment and “think tank enterprises that will bring kids back here after they complete their higher education.”
He also called for the creation of citizen and employee action committees.
Incumbent District 4 Councilman and current council President Lee Perryman said he would be seeking only one more term on the council, but he looked forward to continuing the work accomplished so far.
“We don’t have an unlimited bank account, but we have been able to promote real, meaningful progress that people in neighboring cities have noticed,” he said. “We see the big picture, there is planning and teamwork, and we have refinanced to save money. We have gotten free grant funds, and we have an A+ rating from Standard and Poor’s, which not every city has.”
He said trash pickup was cut back to one day per week because most residents were not filling up their second bin, so the second pickup wasn’t needed. As for the pool, he said there were serious structural problems creating safety issues.
“We’re out of time on that,” he said. “The money, the math and the location just don’t work.”
Instead, he suggested a recreation center with an indoor pool and basketball courts that could be used year round.
Jada Thomas-Combs said she was “concerned with the direction of the city.”
Running for office was not a decision she made lightly, she said. If elected, she would emphasize public safety, infrastructure, city services and business retention while ignoring party labels and stereotypes. “When your house is on fire or drinking water has issues, none of that matters,” she said.
Incumbent District 5 Councilman Dallas Davenport praised the work of the Code Enforcement Department, which he said has gone through the legal process and done a good job but has been unable to follow up with condemnations because the courts have been closed.
“The pool was built in the early 1980s,” he continued. “Say you had a car that long, and you had just been fixing and replacing things all the time, at some point, you realize you just need a new car.”
He proposed replacing the pool with a civic center complex, similar to Talladega’s Spring Street Recreation Center.
“You can’t just snap your fingers and do things quickly,” he said. “We’ve got lots of roads and grass and trees, and we’ve had no inmates to help for the last few months. We’ve got 50 acres just at the airport.”
Laura Barlow Heath said only that she was “a citizen with a heart to serve and lead,” describing herself as compassionate and loyal. She advised voters to look her up on social media.
Last to speak was John Wesson, who said he was “sickened by all this lawlessness and ‘cancel culture.’ I hope it never happens here. Everyone has talked about the pool or the splash pad, but we just don’t have the money to spend everywhere. We need to back up the police, who are under attack, we need to fund them and we need to pat them on the back.”
He also praised the city’s Fire Department and recently-appointed chief, and emphasized the importance of the Coosa River Bridge, which is being built on county property by a private contractor.