‘Swimming’ man charged with burglary

A Sylacauga man has been charged with first degree burglary following a series of incidents on the 100 block of Oak Leaf Way Monday.
David Charles Stamps Jr., 32, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday and is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a total bond of $33,000 for first degree burglary, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was still in jail Friday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, residents of Oak Leaf Way reported seeing a white male banging on the sides of houses and trying to get in them Monday. He managed to throw a brick through the window of one house, but does not appear to have entered.
He was successful in entering another house after that, however, Jones said. In this case, the homeowner was sitting in his living room. After hearing a noise, the homeowner turned around and saw a white male that he did not know in his kitchen. The homeowner confronted the man, who was later identified as Stamps, drew a gun and backed him out of the house.
Once Stamps was outside, other neighbors prevented him from fleeing.
Jones said when deputies arrived on the scene, Stamps was laying on the ground pretending to try to swim away while cursing loudly. He was initially arrested on the disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.
Burglary in the first degree is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
The other charges, including criminal mischief for smashing the window, are all misdemeanors.