‘Swimming’ man charged with burglary

A Sylacauga man has been charged with first degree burglary following a series of incidents on the 100 block of Oak Leaf Way Monday.

David Charles Stamps Jr., 32, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday and is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a total bond of $33,000 for first degree burglary, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was still in jail Friday afternoon.