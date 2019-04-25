SYLACAUGA – Hundreds attended the 80th Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Dinner as five community awards were presented Thursday evening during the festive occasion at J. Craig Smith Community Center.
The evening was an opportunity for the community to celebrate business, industry and organizations in the Marble City.
One of the long-standing companies, Swen Communications, received the Cornerstone Award from John Parrish, vice president of the Chamber. The Cornerstone Award is given to a Chamber partner that has been impactful in the business community and also a community partner for more than five years.
As commercial and personal printers, Swen Communications Inc. has been in business in Sylacauga since 1975. Its roots go back to 1917 as a family owned newspaper, The Sylacauga News, that also provided printing for businesses and individuals alike.
The company has proudly served the Sylacauga area as a family business for five generations and has worked with many community organizations, including B.B. Comer Memorial Library, Care House, Comer Museum, SAFE (Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement), Sylacauga Arts Council, ARC of South Talladega County, Sylacauga City Schools, Salvation Army and more.
The business is owned and operated by Gary and Janice Greer, and their son, Clay.
The recipient of the Horizon Award was Chick-Fil-A. This award is presented to a Chamber partner that has been impactful in the business community and also a community partner for one to five years.
First President of the Chamber Johny Hickman made the presentation to Micah Harris, restaurant owner. The restaurant in Marble City Square opened in May 2018. Some 60 local team members serve over 1,000 guests daily. Committed in community involvement, the restaurant has donated food and partnered with local schools and other nonprofits to raise money.
The Sylacauga Community Playhouse was recognized with the Non-profit Award as an outstanding organization for its achievement, leadership and vision in providing important charitable services to the community and improving quality of life.
Sherry Vickers with the Playhouse accepted the award from Linda Hardy, first past president of the Chamber.
The playhouse has performed more than 50 plays dating back to when it was created in the 1970s.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson introduced the Police Officer of the Year, Sgt. Shane Bland.
Bland has worked his way up through every division of the Sylacauga Police Department. Today, he is training sergeant and has played an integral role in establishing the firearms range.
Johnson said Bland makes sure officers have the necessary training to protect residents and officers who serve them.
Fire Chief Adam Gardner honored Lt. Scott Kines as Firefighter of the Year for the selfless acts of dedication and bravery that epitomize going above and beyond the call of duty.
Chamber President Priscilla Cleveland updated the audience on projects and programs ongoing and starting at the Chamber, including a new webpage and Chamber magazine, which everyone received a copy of at the end of the evening.
AMEA, Blue Bell, Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union, Nemak, Omya and State Farm – Albia Steers were the event sponsors.
Hickory Street Café catered the event, while Dueling Pianos, The Andrew Brothers was the featured entertainment.