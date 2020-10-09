Swearing-in for new Childersburg administration moved to First Baptist Church

CHILDERSBURG -- Members of Childersburg’s new administration will take their oath of office at a local church.
The City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday voted to move the new administration’s first meeting, which will feature the swearing-in of the mayor and council, to the First Baptist Church Family Life Center to better accommodate families and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The meeting will be Monday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m.
The outgoing council Tuesday also approved attendance at Alabama League of Municipalities Orientation and Municipal Leadership Training in Montgomery for newly-elected council members. That event will be Oct. 26-29.
The council OK’d enrollment of the city clerk for an online fall conference, as well as a pair of webinars covering issues such as agenda, minutes, resolutions and dealing with meeting disruptions.
Council members also approved paying invoices in the amount of $184,198.69.
The next regular council meeting will be Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.
