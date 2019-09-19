LINCOLN — The Talladega County S.W.A.T. team was called to Lincoln this week to force a would-be burglar from underneath a home.
Adam Lovorn Cottrell, 28, of Sylacauga was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary, accused of breaking into a home at the 11,000 block of Stemley Road, according to Lincoln Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Crow.
Cottrell’s bond has not been set on the charges of third-degree burglary and resisting arrest, according to the Talladega County Jail Roster.
Crow said the department received an alarm call at the residence around noon Wednesday. The resident arrived at the residence before police and saw items from her home in the driveway. She also told police she spotted the suspect in the crawl space underneath the house.
After Lincoln Police arrived, the suspect refused to come out from underneath the home, and the Talladega County S.W.A.T. team was called to the scene.
Crow said the suspect eventually surrendered to authorities and was transported to the Talladega County Jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon.
Crow said the Oxford Police Department also assisted on the call.