SWAG TIME: Bamawear in Childersburg, Pell City stocks up on championship goodies

Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

 Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

PELL CITY -- Bamawear in Childersburg and Pell City knew University of Alabama football fans would be looking to get their hands on national championship gear after the big win Monday night.

Anita Gillham shows off one of the national championship hats at the Pell City store, and T-shirts were expected late Tuesday afternoon.

