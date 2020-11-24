SUV crashes into Talladega Downs apartment following chase Saturday

TALLADEGA -- A police chase that started on Howard Street on Saturday night resulted in an SUV in the kitchen of an apartment in Talladega Downs, according to a report available Monday afternoon.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, officers with the city’s Street Crime Unit attempted a routine traffic stop on a black Ford Explorer on Howard Street just before 7:30 p.m. The driver of the Explorer did not stop, instead driving at a high rate of speed and turning on to Lawson Street.
The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle, Faulkner said, hitting a guy wire on an Alabama Power pole, running over a fence and, eventually, driving straight through the front of an apartment building at Talladega Downs.
The driver then fled on foot but was caught by police shortly afterward.
Inside the abandoned vehicle, police recovered a cracked cellphone and a Mini-Draco, essentially a pistol-sized version of the AK-47, Faulkner said.
The driver indicated to officers that he has a prior felony conviction, but as of Monday afternoon, it remained unclear what he would be charged with.
The damage to the apartment was described by Faulkner as “significant.” Although there is no dollar estimate in the report, photos show at least half of the vehicle inside the apartment, stopping in the kitchen.
It was not clear if anyone was home at the time of the wreck, although the report indicates that no one was injured.