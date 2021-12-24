Sustained Success: Jada Swain's evolving game, leadership role ensures success for Childersburg

Childersburg junior Jada Swain caught the ball with three seconds left in the quarter, released it just past halfcourt and fired off a shot just before the buzzer sounded. Three points, Childersburg.
Her teammates cheered, but Swain’s face remained unchanged as she walked over to join them ahead of the fourth quarter during Childersburg’s 54-14 victory over Wellborn on Dec. 13. Swain would later confess that buzzer-beater was her favorite moment of the season.
“I don’t like to show my emotions on the court,” Swain said.
After the game, teammate Aubry Foy and head coach Sy Butler couldn’t help but laugh when asked if Swain always looks so miserable to be out on the court.
"Jada she looks zoned out, but man, she is locked in, it is that exact opposite,” Childersburg coach Sy Butler said. “She is thinking about how she can make the next play.”
Swain made plenty of plays that night, recording a season-high 25 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in the victory to go along with four steals. All things considered, a great night for Childersburg’s top scorer, 222 points this season and counting.
Just don’t expect her face to reflect all the fun she’s having.
“‘Jada, you look so sour out there,’” her mother, Patricia Swain said, recalling an old conversation. “She said ‘Momma I be paying attention, I be concentrating on what I am doing.’”
Swain emerged as the Tiger’s top scoring option during the team’s fourth-consecutive regional run last season as a sophomore, so it’s not a surprise to see her leading Childersburg (10-4) in points again this year.
“She knows the pressure is on her to come out every night and perform and get the game going. … I believe she has that sustained success because she has that willingness to stand in that moment and perform,” Butler said.
Those moments often required Swain to be something of a sharpshooter in the past, but this season she seems to be a lot more comfortable driving into the paint, which has helped her score more consistently in addition to doing wonders for her rebounding numbers.
Yet that’s not the only change to Swain’s game this year. It might not even be the most significant.
“She is more in control this year. … but the girls rally around her, and she is different. … she is shooting better, she is dribbling better,” Patricia Swain said. “She is improved in like all areas of the game and that makes her more confident when she is out there.”
Butler has noticed that same confidence persisted even when Swain got off to something of a slow start early this season.
“Jada she is a fearless leader,” Butler said. “She is willing to attack the basket when her shot isn’t falling. She is relentless. Hey, shots might not be falling … I am going to take it again that type of thing, not every girl, not every athlete, can say they are willing to do that. That confidence for a lot of people will come down.”
Of course, Butler didn’t just ask Swain to lead on the court. The first-year coach also picked Swain to be one of his two captains.
“They really do call me and Aubry the leaders of the team,” Swain said. “Every time something go down, ‘y’all the leaders of the team come on.’ They make us stand up to the team.”
Most high school kids struggle to navigate their first season in charge, but Swain said she doesn’t mind calling out her teammates if she feels it is needed.
“Recently, one of our players, we have bad attitudes on the team,” Swain said. “I talk to them a lot. I try to tell them we a team. We got to work together. Basketball, you got to work together, it is a team sport. I just feel like I got to keep the team together.”