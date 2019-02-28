TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling on the 900 block of Silver Run Road in Munford on Sunday afternoon.
Suspects in the case have been identified, but no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon, according to Sgt. Mike Jones.
The owner of the house said two black females came to the residence after 3 p.m. Sunday and damaged a glass storm door. He then reported hearing a single gunshot and found what appeared to be a bullet hole through a window.
When investigators arrived, they found the window damaged by the bullet, as well as the sheetrock window facing and an interior door. The spent projectile was found inside the house as well.
In addition to the damage done by the bullet, two more windows, the storm door and the mailbox were also damaged, by some other means. Total damage is estimated at just over $1,100.
The suspects were seen leaving in a white Jeep. No further description was available, but Jones said the report lists them as acquaintances of the home owner’s 20-year-old son.
Anyone with further information about this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.