Suspect in shooting death of St. Clair DA’s son bound over to grand jury (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The man accused of killing the son of the St. Clair County district attorney was bound over to a grand jury following a hearing Wednesday.
Following testimony, Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, who is hearing the case, ruled there was probable cause to bind over Michael Dale Iervolino, 32, who is charged with capital murder.
Iervolino is charged with two counts of capital murder, one for shooting from a vehicle and one for shooting into a vehicle.
Wednesday’s preliminary hearing at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City featured testimony from James Dylon Stewart, 27, who was originally held as a person of interest in the case but not charged, and State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Carolyn Durham. They were called by Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, who is prosecuting the case.
Recounting the night of the alleged incident, Stewart testified Iervolino offered to give him a gun and said to pick one of the two Iervolino held in his hands.
One of two had allegedly been used in the shooting death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon, 23, the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
“I shot him,” Stewart testified Iervolino told him shortly after showing the witness two pistols. “I shot him.”
Durham also testified Stewart said he heard Iervolino say he had killed a man.
Durham testified that on the night of the shooting, Nov. 6, authorities looked into a suspicious person and stolen vehicle call from the Best Western Hotel in Moody.
When authorities reviewed video from the hotel, Iervolino was seen in the parking lot twice that night. Once with Stewart and once with another man.
Stewart testified he and Iervolino went to the Best Western after an argument between Iervolino and Iervolino’s girlfriend.
Stewart testified Iervolino stole tools from a white work truck in the parking lot of the hotel. Stewart testified he found a key to the truck in the toolbox and kept it.
According to Stewart’s testimony, the pair left and went to the residence of Stewart’s cousin. Stewart testified that while there, Iervolino borrowed a Hi-Point 9mm pistol.
Both Durham and Stewart testified Iervolino had the gun with him when Stewart later dropped him off at the Best Western.
Durham said video showed Iervolino returning to the Best Western, and he is seen again approaching the work truck.
According to Durham’s testimony, Iervolino allegedly stole a Glock 9mm from inside the truck. This was the other gun Stewart testified Iervolino would later have in his possession.
Durham testified the GPS tracking on the truck, which Iervolino allegedly stole after Stewart gave him the key, showed it traveled along Park Avenue and then Holly Hills Road, near where Harmon was found.
“It shows the truck coming down the road and turning left on Kelly Creek Road,” Durham testified.
Durham said video footage from the nearby gas station shows Harmon’s vehicle being followed by a white truck before it suddenly turned right and collided with a guy wire at the Valero gas station near the Brompton 147 exit off Interstate 20.
Stewart testified he later went to Iervolino's home in Odenville, arriving before Iervolino. When the suspect arrived, he told Stewart, “We gotta go,” according to Stewart’s testimony Wednesday.
Stewart testified this was when Iervolino offered him a gun and said he had killed a man. Stewart took the Hi-Point pistol to return it to his cousin.
Durham testified tracking showed the stolen truck then went to a residence in Irondale owned by Iervolino’s uncle. When Iervolino left that residence, he was pursued by police and eventually captured.
Durham said when authorities searched the vehicle, they found four shell casings as well as another casing at the Irondale residence.
Druham said the casings all matched the Hi-Point 9mm and were consistent with the projectile found in Harmon’s car.
After announcing his decision to bind over the suspect, Woodruff said he intended to call a special grand jury.
Woodruff said jury selection will conform with the grand jury selection process used in Talladega County, but St. Clair County residents will serve as jurors.
He said potential jurors would be examined for prior bias before being allowed on the grand jury.
The judge also entertained 10 motions from Iervolino’s defense attorney, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Billy J. Barnett.
The motions included Iervolino asserting his Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights and a motion to ban all trial participants from speaking to the media.
Woodruff either approved or took under consideration all motions, except the one related to the media.
Woodruff said he preferred to avoid “gag orders” and would deal with any inappropriate contact on a case by case basis, if it occurs.