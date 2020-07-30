Suspect in shooting death of Moody police officer awaits results of bond hearing

ASHVILLE -- One of the suspects charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a Moody police officer is awaiting a decision on whether she will be issued a bond.
A bond hearing for Marquisha Tyson, 28, of Birmingham, was held at the Ashville Courthouse on Wednesday, and she is awaiting a verdict from Judge Bill Weathington.
Tyson is alleged to have made the 911 calls June 2 that brought Lt. Steven Williams to the Super 8 in Moody, where he was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead by St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.
Testimony at Tyson’s preliminary hearing revealed documents saying she had rented room 222 at the hotel, the room the gunfire that struck Williams came from.
St. Clair County Chief Assistant District Attorney Micheal Anderton argued neither police officers nor the public would be able to feel safe if Tyson is allowed to leave jail due to the seriousness of the offense she is charged with.
“She set in motion that night a complete and total deception of the 911 system,” Anderton said to the court.
Anderton said the state feels police officers would be scared a similar deception could take place if Tyson is released.
Anderton added he feels Tyson would present a flight risk due to the nature of the charges against her. He said her charges could lead to the death penalty or life in prison.
Micheal Hanle, who represents Tyson, said there was no reason for the court to withhold bond in the first place. Hanle said statements from Tyson and her co-defendant, Tapero Johnson, both state she did not fire any of the weapons found in room 222 at the Super 8 on the night in question and, therefore, it is inconclusive that she should even be charged with capital murder.
Hanle also said Tyson was shocked when gunfire began while she was making a 911 call, which was played during her preliminary hearing. Video of the shooting -- synced to two of Tyson’s 911 calls -- was shown at the hearing showing Tyson speaking to 911 when Williams came under fire. Hanle said there is no evidence Tyson knew the shooting would take place and was, in fact, hiding in the bathtub at the time.
“Just because the state has alleged something does not make it true,” Hanle said.
Hanle said he understood testimony in the preliminary hearing to say Tyson had merely been arrested for being in the same room as Johnson when the shooting took place.
He also said Tyson had never had any interactions with law enforcement before June 2 and had a good reputation in her community. Hanle said if released on bond, Tyson would live with her mother, grandmother and son, and would not be in any danger of running or being involved in any other incident.
Hanle said the defense team is asking that bail be set near $100,000.
Anderton replied the court had ruled, following the preliminary hearing, that there was probable cause for the charge of capital murder. He said Tyson was arrested due to her paying for the room and providing the phone call that placed Williams at the hotel. Anderton said she was charged based on the preparation that seemed to be involved in the crime.
“I submit to the court that this lady does not need to get out,” he said in closing.
While ending the hearing, Weathington said he would prepare a court order with his decision on bond. As of Thursday afternoon, no order has been issued, according to Anderton.