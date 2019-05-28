SYLACAUGA – A suspect is in custody and police continue an investigation into the attempted robbery of the Coosa Pines Credit Union around lunchtime Tuesday.
During the attempted robbery, shots were fired inside the credit union on James Payton Boulevard, Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said. There were customers inside the credit union when the shots were fired.
Johnson said no one was injured in the incident.
The unnamed suspect fled into the woods down the road from the business, where he was quickly caught by officers in the area.
The suspect is being held in police custody on unrelated charges, the police chief said. The Talladega County District Attorney’s Office is working on charges pertaining to the attempted robbery.
Johnson said the suspect was apparently on foot when he went into the credit union to rob it.
“We have not found a vehicle right now,” he said.
Other businesses in the area were on lockdown as police officers searched the woods for the suspect. At this time, police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.
Johnson said the FBI is also investigating.
Further information will be released by the Police Department, Johnson said, once it becomes available.