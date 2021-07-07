Suspect in Calloway death to be tried as adult

A Talladega man charged with killing a man in Childersburg during a robbery in 2018 will be tried as an adult, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Kev’vakius Jalk Jemison, 22, has been indicted for the capital murder of Homer Deshawn Calloway, 35, in Calloway’s home on 4th Street Southeast in Childersburg on August 4, 2018.
According to the indictment, Jemison is accused of fatally shooting Calloway during a robbery. An undisclosed amount of cash appears to have been taken.
Calloway, according to his obituary, is survived by his girlfriend and their three children as well his grandmother, mother and four siblings.
Jemison turned himself into the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force just over a week after Calloway was killed.
Although Jemison is now 22, he was 19 when Calloway died, meaning that he had the right to apply for juvenile offender status. Following a hearing July 1, Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff denied the application and set the next court date in the case for Aug. 12.
Jemison is currently in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond. According to jail records, he has also been charged with failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court in May 2018 and promoting prison contraband in March 2020.
If convicted of capital murder, Jemison would face a punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or death by lethal injection. Unlike in other criminal trials, the jury would also be involved in the sentencing process, with at least 10 jurors needed to recommend the death penalty after determining guilt.
The promoting prison contraband charge stems from the alleged introduction of “spice,” a synthetic analog of marijuana, into the county jail.
Also in court this week,
— Woodruff sentenced Joe Daniel Cooper, 33, to 102 months in prison, split, with 18 months to serve and 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree.
— Woodruff sentenced Shaun Patrick Davey, 30, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for two counts of possession of controlled substance and 90 days in jail each for resisting arrest, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia, with sentences for all counts running concurrently.
— Woodruff sentenced Jacary Antonio Stone, 28, to 15 years, split, one year in prison and 24 months probation for certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.
— Woodruff sentenced Demetrius Lashun Ashley, 31, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 30 days in jail for public intoxication. A second possession of a controlled substance charge was dismissed.
— Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced Darrius Devonte Herring, 23, to 10 years, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation for shooting into an occupied building.
— Hollingsworth sentenced Larry Kent, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
— Hollingsworth sentenced Calvin Jerome Bruce, 54, to 96 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree.
— Hollingsworth sentenced Dillon Bradley Vincent, 26, to 45 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree.
— Hollingsworth sentenced Alicia Renee Shutes, 33, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
— Hollingsworth sentenced Anthony Ray Meeks, 38, to 10 years, split, 13 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of burglar’s tools and criminal mischief in the first degree.