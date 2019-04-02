TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga man has been arrested and charged with assault in the first degree in connection with a shooting on Coleman Bridge Road last month.
Klay Alan McGathey, 20, was already in the Talladega County Metro Jail on unrelated charges when he was served with the assault warrant, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. He is being held on a $100,000 bond set by Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth, Tubbs said Tuesday evening.
According to Tubbs, deputies were informed of a man suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Coleman Bridge Road around 5 p.m. March 4; the victim was eventually airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by Life Saver Helicopter.
Tubbs said Tuesday the victim had stabilized, was eventually able to leave the hospital and was even strong enough to go the county investigations office to give a statement.
“I would say he is still in the process of recovering,” Tubbs said. “He’s getting better, but he’s still got a long, long way to go.”
McGathey was arrested the day after the shooting following a chase.
Childersburg Fire and Rescue, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Sylacauga and Childersburg police departments all participated in a chase that ended on Brannen Road in Sylacauga, where McGathey lives. He was arrested on a charge of probation violation and a failure to appear warrant from Childersburg Municipal Court charging possession of drug paraphernalia before being served with the assault charge.
A second person of interest was also arrested on misdemeanor charges following a separate car chase but had not been charged with the shooting as of Tuesday.
Assault in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.