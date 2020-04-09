Suspect arrested in Childersburg shooting that left 2 minors injured

CHILDERSBURG -- A Childersburg man has been charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling stemming from an event Monday afternoon.
The victims were a teenager and an infant.
Jaylon Montrell McKenzie, 21, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond Thursday afternoon. According to Childersburg police Lt. Kevin Koss, McKenzie will have his initial court appearance sometime this morning.
Koss said the incident McKenzie has been charged in connection with took place Monday at 1:10 p.m. on Ferry Road in the Sadie Lee Homes Housing Project. The two people he is accused of shooting were a 17-year-old male and a 1-year-old male.
Both victims were taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, where they were treated for non-life-threatening wounds, Koss said.
Shots also penetrated an occupied residence in the area, although none of the occupants were hit, he added.
During the course of the investigation, Koss said McKenzie emerged as a suspect, and warrants for his arrest were obtained. He was taken into custody at the Childersburg Police Department on Wednesday night.
The incident marked the second time in an eight-day span a shooting took place in the community. Koss said the department is investigating whether the two shootings are connected but have yet to confirm a link. A victim in the first shooting was grazed by a bullet and went to CVMC for treatment.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison.
Shooting into an occupied dwelling is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.