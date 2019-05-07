A presumed case of measles in a Pell City infant has caused some local pharmacies, including the Publix Pharmacy and Target CVS Pharmacy in Oxford, to run out of vaccine for the disease.
Even so, public health officials say there’s no need to worry.
“At this point, there is no shortage of vaccines,” said Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer. “The pharmacies just have to order the vaccines and have them shipped.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks availability of vaccines and regularly updates its websites regarding shortages, and the measles vaccine was not on the list of shortages Tuesday afternoon. Landers said the pharmacies running out of vaccines had to reorder the vaccines and are waiting on private suppliers to ship them.
Landers also said the Pell City case has not yet been confirmed by the CDC.
According to Landers, a presumptive case relies on the person’s medical history, as well as physical findings and laboratory results from the person’s primary physician.
“Cases are not confirmed until follow-up testing has been completed through public health laboratories,” Landers said. “Confirmatory testing takes a while because the results have to be processed through the CDC.”
Landers said measles is a respiratory virus spread through airborne droplets. Symptoms become visible seven to 21 days after exposure and usually begin with a fever, followed by cough, runny rose and red eyes. A rash develops three or four days later, she said. Between 20 and 30 percent of people infected with measles develop a secondary infection, like pneumonia.
The CDC received 211 reported cases of measles in Alabama in 2018, but none of those cases were confirmed, Landers said.
Dr. Tatiana Bidikov, an Anniston pediatrician, said she encourages her patients to vaccinate. She said she has made one exemption for medical reasons.
“I am big on vaccinations,” Bidikov said. “We have had several parents calling to make sure their children are up-to-date on their vaccinations, and I did have one parent asking about the vaccination for herself.”
Landers said several pediatricians have seen similar reactions from parents who want to make sure their children have received both vaccinations.
“Anyone born prior to 1957 is assumed to be immune to the measles virus,” Landers said. “Only about 5 percent of people born between 1957 and the early 1970s received the kill vaccine, and most of those people were caught in the school system and revaccinated.”
A kill vaccine uses inactive viruses or bacteria, which cannot replicate in the body, requiring additional doses.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices updated its vaccination policy in 1989, requiring all children to receive two measles vaccinations before registering for school.
“One vaccine is adequate for most people,” Landers said. “One shot is 94 percent effective, and two shots is 97 percent effective.”
Landers advises people to check their immunization records to ensure they have received at least one measles vaccination because there is a 90 percent chance that an unvaccinated person would get the virus after coming into contact with an infected person.