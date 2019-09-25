SYLACAUGA -- Worshipful Ministries, a nonprofit organization in association with the New Beginning Ministries Church in Sylacauga, is planning its 2020 drama production season.
Please support our fundraiser by dining at your local Chick-fil-A in Sylacauga on Thursday, Oct. 3, between the hours of 6:30-9 p.m. Be sure to let your cashier know you are supporting “spirit day” before paying for your meal.
The ministry promotes messages of encouragement and inspiration to our community through drama, song and dance. The goal is to raise funds for equipment, props and other production related expenses.
Contact author and Director Denise Cook-Godfrey at dcookgodfrey@gmail.com for more details.