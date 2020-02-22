Support group for people with dementia, caregivers to meet Thursday at Sylacauga hospital

SYLACAUGA -- A local support group for people with dementia and caregivers will meet at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel, according to a press release.
A member of the physical therapy team will be speaking to the group about exercises and therapies that can benefit dementia patients and their caregivers. Anyone with dementia or any caregiver is welcome to attend.
The Memory Keepers support group is a ministry of the Tallasahatchie First Baptist Church and meets twice a month on the second and fourth Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. While most meetings are on the church campus, there will be some meetings at various sites in the future to provide greater access to the group.
Dementia is a name for a variety of progressive brain syndromes that affect a person's memory, thinking, behavior and emotions. It is a leading cause of disability and dependency for the elderly.
While mainly associated with those who are elderly, younger adults can experience early onset dementia. Studies show that early diagnosis and intervention are important strategies to slow down the progression of the condition and improve one's quality of life.
A support group can be a part of such a strategy by providing a social setting where people can freely and confidentially share, listen and learn.
If anyone has any questions, please call Jim Griffin at 334-437-0255 or send an email to jimogriffin@yahoo.com.