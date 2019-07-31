TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said during a called Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening that rumors regarding uncertified teachers were untrue.
“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve been hearing about hiring teachers that are not certified. This is something I have addressed before, but the same people are out there spreading falsehoods, to use the politically correct term, to the point of accusing four of our teachers of not being certified because they couldn’t find them on TCert,” Ball said.
“They’re using a wrong spelling or capitalization or apostrophe or something. Any of our principals can tell you, TCert is a peculiar animal. If you don’t hit everything right on the nail, you’ll be looking at a teacher in Mobile or Huntsville.”
TCert is a state database of teacher certifications.
More importantly, he said, the Talladega City system is suffering from the same teacher shortages as other systems in the state and throughout the country. Tuscaloosa City Schools, for example, still have 20 vacant teaching positions, Ball said.
“There’s a huge problem, especially in high-need areas like gifted, math, science and special education. Those are very hard to find,” he said.
Ball said he called five surrounding school systems Tuesday and found one system had hired nine non-certified employees, and all the others had hired at least one.
But he also pointed out that non-certified did not mean the same thing in every circumstance.
Some are certified “out of field,” he explained, like a third-grade teacher with a certification in early childhood education. Some are working on interim contracts but have a degree in something else, but the situation in the city system deals with emergency certifications.
According to Ball, the Legislature recently passed a law that would allow an emergency teaching certificate to last up to two years, with the possibility of extending it another two years after that.
Previously, a teacher could only get one emergency certification in his/her lifetime, and that was only good for one year.
“We have two that are about to graduate that already have degrees in something else,” Ball said. “One will be finished in August and will be certified then. We have one teaching at the high school that is finished with their coursework at Jacksonville State University and is currently doing their student teaching and will graduate in December.
“I can’t speak to the other systems, but in our career tech program, we have a family and consumer science teacher that is on an emergency certification until December.”
The teacher for the eighth-grade career technical explorations class is a certified math and science teacher but does not have a certification in career tech.
“He did take the Praxis (a test for educators) and passed the first time, which is not easy to do,” Ball said. “Now he just has to submit his paperwork, and he will be certified as well, in the next month.
“At Zora Ellis Junior High School, we have a science teacher who finishes his coursework in August and then just has to wait on his paperwork. Then at Talladega High School, we have two math teachers and two science teachers who have not gotten their certifications yet. One of the math teachers is one point away from passing Praxis, and the other is a straight up emergency certification. Both of the science teachers are emergency certifications.
“So we’re in pretty good shape. We actually have fewer non-certified teachers this year than last year. I wish people would stop talking about it.”
Also Tuesday, the board:
Heard Ball say the school system still has, and has always had, an alternative school. The alternative school now is virtual rather than brick and mortar, however;
Approved a contract for paraprofessional services;
Hired Sheila Chappell to replace Robbie Williamson as English teacher at Talladega High School;
Accepted the resignations of THS history teacher Zachary Smith and Williamson; and
Approved a leave of absence for Mia McMeans, instructional aide/assistant at Houston Elementary School.