Superintendent, 3 from Talladega City BOE respond to NAACP meeting

TALLADEGA -- Tuesday evening, a group of about 100 people attended a meeting featuring the president of the Alabama NAACP in response to Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball referring to two African-American board members as “my two village idiots.”
The board members in question, Chairwoman Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers, interpreted this remark, which was accidentally texted to all five board members, as being racist.
The overwhelming consensus of Tuesday’s meeting was agreement that the statement and the poor showing of Talladega City Schools, according to various state metrics, meant Ball had to go.
There was also some discussion of a boycott of the businesses owned by the three white board members, particularly Jake Montgomery, an attorney; Chuck Roberts, a land surveyor; and James Braswell, owner of Custom Pizza.
Neither Ball nor any of the three potential targets of the boycott were present at the meeting, so The Daily Home gave each of them the opportunity to respond if they chose to do so.
Tony Ball
The figure at the center of the controversy said he had sought legal counsel and had been advised to rely on the public statement he issued a month ago, shortly after the “village idiots” text became public.
“I was involved in a group text with board members …” he wrote. “The text messages were concerning the desire of the board to conduct the upcoming meeting virtually or in person.
“Also at that time, Mrs. Beavers sent me several emails where she was basically calling me a liar. Additionally, Mrs. Beavers was talking to me in a very unprofessional manner.
“To say I was frustrated would be an understatement. Then I received a text message asking me what I was doing. I thought I was replying to my friend when I made a private comment using a colloquialism I have seen politicians use. However, I didn’t respond to that friend; that comment was sent via the board member group text.”
His statement goes on to say, “To totally grasp the level of frustration I feel, one must understand the near constant harassment I face from Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Beavers. They regularly call me a liar and a racist.
“A telling aspect of Mrs. Beavers’ behavior has been her lack of appreciation of the stress the schools are under because of the COVID-19 crisis. During this crisis, she continues to send emails DEMANDING unimportant documents.
“Today, I learned they made copies of the text and distributed them in a neighborhood. That act alone is evidence of both wanting to create havoc damaging to our school system. It is me they are after, but they are hurting our school system. In fact, Mrs. Beavers made the following statement to a fellow board member: ‘I will destroy this school system if I have to to get rid of Tony Ball.’”
“So yes, I was stressed, frustrated and harassed. I realize it is not professional to call someone a name and I am sorry for that. It was my hasty reaction to the constant harassment.”
The majority of the board
Roberts defended Ball, saying, “Anyone is allowed to form whatever opinion of any other individual they like. You can think highly of them or not.
“A private text was sent out on a public forum, and it got blown out of proportion. As for the boycott, well, they are free to do so. The people involved have shown they are willing to stretch anything if they can make it benefit themselves.”
Roberts said he found it particularly galling that so many long-standing problems were being blamed on a superintendent who had been with the system for two years.
“There is absolutely no truth to the notion that the system’s decline can be laid at the feet of this superintendent,” he said. “We’re dealing with problems that have been going on for years, if not decades. Administrators, board members and even some parents (are responsible for those issues). I’m sure some board members have contributed to the condition of our system now and in the past. And some of the problems in our school system are a reflection of problems in our society due to a Christian morals and standards.”
Montgomery commented that he was not there and did not know exactly what was said, but in regards to the threatened boycotts, “Everyone has a right to voice their opinions in a number of different ways. A boycott is one of those ways, and they have every right to do it. That’s part of the reason that we’re a free country. They can express their views and opinions however they like.”
Braswell agreed the issues the board is facing are long-standing, and he was not terribly concerned about the threat of a boycott.
“Ball has been here two years and he has a lot of accomplishments in that time,” Braswell said. “I think he would continue working just fine if given the opportunity.”
He also pointed out that, while the group at the meeting Tuesday had been relatively large for such a gathering, it represented a fairly small sampling of parents and grandparents who actually have children enrolled in city schools.
“We’ll see,” he said. “If I can’t change their minds, I can’t worry about it. But the threat of a boycott doesn’t scare me.”