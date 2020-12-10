Sunday's Afternoon of Praise concert moved inside, will be at Ritz

The Afternoon of Praise Christmas Carol Concert originally set to take place on the courthouse lawn in Talladega has been moved indoors.
The concert was originally scheduled for last Sunday but was canceled due to rain. According to Ritz Theatre Executive Director George Culver, the forecast for the makeup day, Dec. 13, also calls for rain.
“I’m pleased to announce that we are opening up The Ritz to facilitate Sunday’s rescheduled performance at 4 p.m.,” Culver said. “Of course, The Ritz will be in full antiviral mode, and all who attend will be required to wear a mask.”
Admission to the event is still free, and attendance will be limited to 50 percent capacity, or 270 people, first come, first served. Although the event is free, love offerings to the Red Door Kitchen and Samaritan House will be happily accepted.
“We are thrilled to be able to facilitate this joyous musical event, which will enrich our community for the holiday season. This amazing assembly of 25 Afternoon of Praise singers from area churches are thrilled with the opportunity to contribute to our community’s celebration of the Christmas season with the traditional and sacred carols we all love,” Culver said.
The event will cap a weekend of full of holiday events in Talladega, including the Pilgrimage Council’s holiday market with local vendors Saturday and Sunday at the old Brannon’s building, and FIRST Family Service’s free screening of “The Polar Express” on Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Ritz. The movie will be followed by free ornaments, cookies, hot chocolate and a visit with Santa at The Ritz, and the theatre will host the Christmas Shoes for Kids benefit concert featuring the L-L-H Band on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
For more information, please call The Ritz Theater at 256-315-0000.