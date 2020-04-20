Sunday storms cause little damage in Talladega, St. Clair counties

TALLADEGA -- Local officials reported only minor damage in Talladega and St. Clair counties after several rounds of storms Sunday.
St. Clair County EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said Monday her agency had received no reports of any type of damage associated with the storms.
Talladega County also fared well.
Talladega County EMA specialist LeighAnn Butler said there had been reports of minor flooding throughout the county but no major property damage or road closures.
“There was some flooding reported in the usual locations, in low-lying areas throughout Talladega County,” she said. “But once again, Talladega County was very, very fortunate.”
In southern Talladega County, local mayors said their cities had received some minor damage.
“All that we’ve had reported at City Hall are some trees down and some limbs snapped -- that kind of debris,” Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said. “No damage other than that has been reported at City Hall.”
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said there were few reports of damage during the weekend storm.
“We’ve only lost one tree that was reported this (Monday) morning,” he said. “We had one tree down on Main Avenue, but that happened last Friday. We had a big oak come down on us today on Nazarene Street.
“Other than that, we fared very well. I’m sorry for the people down in Coosa County. They were hit pretty hard, but here in Sylacauga, we thank God we came through it alright.”
The storms come a week after the area was pounded by storms on Easter Sunday. The storms on Easter left over 1,500 people locally without power but also produced only light damage. There was no significant loss of power in Talladega or St. Clair Counties associated with Sunday's storms.
Daily Home staff writers Chris Norwood and Shane Dunaway also contributed to this story.