Sunday alcohol sales coming to Talladega next month

TALLADEGA -- Sunday alcohol sales are coming to Talladega starting next month.
The City Council during its regular meeting Monday voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance allowing for Sunday alcohol sales on Sundays between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. at businesses that are open. Virtually every other municipality in the county has taken up similar legislation, with votes still pending in the town of Munford and the unincorporated parts of Talladega County.
An act passed by the state Legislature in 2019 allows for jurisdictions in “wet” counties to allow Sunday sales either by referendum or by approval of an ordinance by the governing body.
The Talladega ordinance says, “Every municipality in Talladega County has authorized or is considering a referendum to authorize,” Sunday sales.
“In light of the loss of general revenue to the city and the likelihood of continued loss of revenue to other municipalities in Talladega County allowing for the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday, the City Council does hereby consider it to be in the best interest to adopt this ordinance, as authorized, to permit and regulate the sale of alcoholic beverages by retail licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board” of the state.
Said council President Trae Williams, “We’re kind of the last ones to come to the party on this. But I believe this will be beneficial to our revenues going forward.”
City attorney Mike O’Brien said the municipality’s ordinance was modelled closely on a state law, which still barred alcohol sales between 2 and 8 a.m. Sunday and 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
He also said the new law will not go into effect until the first Sunday of the month following the adoption of the ordinance. In this case, that would be Nov 1.
The new ordinance allows for both on-site sales, such as in restaurants and bars, and off-site, such as in stores. Sellers must still be licensed by the state.
Violation of the new ordinance, such as selling between 2 and 8 a.m., constitutes a misdemeanor offense.
While there was broad agreement among the council members that the change would result in additional revenue, a figure as to the potential new revenue was never presented.