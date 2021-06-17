Summer food giveaways announced

The United Way of North Talladega County has announced a schedule of food giveaways throughout the summer.
The next one will be Friday, June 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Similar giveaways will occur Wednesday, July 7; Friday, July 16; Friday, July 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 4. All will be all at Trinity beginning at 10 a.m.
The two Wednesday giveaways will involve dry goods for up to 300 families. The Friday events will involve 500 boxes of produce only.
There will also be a back-to-school backpack giveaway sometime in late July, although a specific date has not been set. The deadline to drop off supplies for the backpack giveaway is July 13.
The food comes from the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For more information, please call the United Way of North Talladega County at 256-362-4665 or email Talladegaunitedway@gmail.com.