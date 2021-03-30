Suffocating defense helps Childersburg softball overwhelm B.B. Comer

SYLACAUGA — After starting the game with two quick runs, Childersburg’s offense seemed to slow down the second time through the lineup in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over B.B. Comer (7-9).
Then sophomore Kennedy Burnette walked up to the plate and delivered the biggest hit of the game.
“She stepped up, and she’s been our dominant hitter all year, and that triple came up, and she hit it good,” Childersburg coach Grant Maddox said.
Senior Lakenya Swain drove Burnette in minutes later to secure to give the Tigers (13-6) 3-0 lead after only three innings. That ended up being more than enough to take the timed-game, which ended after five innings due to the threat of bad weather later in the evening.
Between them, Swain and Burnette finished with four (two each) of Childersburg’s six hits, one RBI and one run scored.
While Swain looked sharp at the plate, her third-base performance might have been even more dominant as the senior made more than a few quick plays that resulted in outs.
“I think anywhere down on the ground on her side, she’s going to field it, throw it and get an out,” Maddox said.
Of course, it is impossible to mention the Tigers’ defense without discussing seventh-grade pitcher Madison Brooks.
She struck out seven of the 17 batters she faced while allowing only two hits.
“She is young, and she is producing this year,” Maddox said. “She’s a very hard-working individual, and she’s got a bright future ahead of her throwing the way she does.”
Three to know
— Brooks also batted leadoff for Childersburg on Tuesday and subsequently scored the first run in the opening inning after an error allowed her to advance from second base to home plate. Sophomore Morgan Townsend followed minutes after to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
— B.B. Comer struggled to get on base all day, but juniors Micaiah Harris and Tori Mottla made the most of their hits. Both used their speed to steal second, but Harris looked particularly quick as she raced to first after bunting the ball in the final inning.
— This was the third time these teams faced off this season. Childersburg won the first meeting 5-3 and the most recent matchup 17-1.
Who said
— Maddox on Swain’s biggest improvement this season: “She gets a lot of balls hit to her, and she is stable with it. She knocks it down good, and she is very on track with it, and she is smart about it, especially with bunt coverages. She knows when to charge, she knows how to charge, and she knows where to be. I think defensively has been her strongest point this year.”
— B.B. Comer coach Tabitha Wheeler on coaching a team comprised mostly of sophomores: “I planned on us having a young team and us having to learn each other, but now they’re like a big family. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Up Next
— B.B. Comer has completed the home portion of its season and will hit the road on Wednesday to face Shelby County at 4:30 p.m.
— Childersburg is off the rest of the week and will return to action on Tuesday at Central Coosa County at 4:30 p.m.