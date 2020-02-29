Students, staff feeling at home at new Winterboro/Sycamore school (with photos)

ALPINE — Faculty, staff and students at Sycamore Elementary and Winterboro High schools are thoroughly enjoying their new state-of-the art facility, which opened its doors Jan. 8.
According to Kelvin Cunningham, director of operations for Talladega County Schools, the new K-12 building is “about 125,000 square feet in size and has about 32 classrooms, not including the media center, gym and cafeteria.”
Said Winterboro Principal Grayson Lawrence, “I think what I’ve enjoyed most is seeing the students walk the halls, and their faces. The transition has been seamless. Although everything is shiny, new and clean on campus, nothing has changed in how we go about things and our curriculums. It’s been wonderful to work hand in hand.”
Added Sycamore Principal Shareka Lee, “It’s so nice for all of us to be under one roof, which has made things easier on parents. Before, at our old facilities, students had to go in another building to get to the gym and cafeteria. Now, they are really excited for lunch and P.E.”
Lawrence and Lee both expressed their gratitude to the community, Central Office staff and Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
“Their support has been amazing, and none of this would’ve been possible without them,” Lawrence said.
The community showed its support for a new school several years ago by passing an additional 5 mills of property tax.
In January 2018, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a packaged bid in the amount of $18,431,000 from Blalock Building Company for construction of the new school.
